Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.68. 1,703,628 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.36 and its 200-day moving average is $162.74. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

