Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.34 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $75.34 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

