Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $36.46 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,820,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,812,778.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00506905 USD and is down -18.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

