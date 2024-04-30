Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $36.46 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,820,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,812,778.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00506905 USD and is down -18.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
