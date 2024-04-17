Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

