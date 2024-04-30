AtonRa Partners Decreases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Splunk were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock remained flat at $156.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.13. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

