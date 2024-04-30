AtonRa Partners Has $243,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

AVGO stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,333.88. The stock had a trading volume of 318,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,398. The firm has a market cap of $618.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,140.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

