Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $520,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,912,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,087. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

