Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 3,139 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $112.03. 2,022,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.03.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

