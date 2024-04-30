Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $409,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after acquiring an additional 408,295 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 89.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 484,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.