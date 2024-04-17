Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,706,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. 1,422,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,722. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

