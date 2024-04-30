Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 2,595 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

