Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 3,441 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

UPS opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

