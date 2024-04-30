Blue Chip Partners LLC Invests $102,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $30,965,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 678,107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,707,755,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $30,965,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 678,107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,707,755,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock worth $971,083,803. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $164.25 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. The company has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

