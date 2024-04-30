AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 88,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 1.6 %

AT&T stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

