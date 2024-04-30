Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $112,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.