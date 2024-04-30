Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS CALF opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

