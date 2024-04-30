Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys Shares of 7,174 Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.08% of Value Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. Value Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $348.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Value Line in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

