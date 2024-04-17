Orchid Price Reaches $0.10 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Orchid has a market cap of $98.67 million and $3.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,428.82 or 0.99933941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010922 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10685552 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,585,540.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.