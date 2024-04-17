Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC owned about 1.98% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
ROE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,467. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Profile
The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.
