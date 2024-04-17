Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 4,595 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 55,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.