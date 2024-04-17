Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. 80,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

