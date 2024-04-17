iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 846,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,784. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.