Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,702 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $47,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.58. 1,633,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average is $154.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

