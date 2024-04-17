Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.81. 171,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.67. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.31 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

