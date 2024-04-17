Wealth Alliance Acquires 236 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

