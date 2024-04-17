Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie increased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

FOX Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 340,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. FOX’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

