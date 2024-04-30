First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 237.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

