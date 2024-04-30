Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRILY opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.45. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

