Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 376,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 97,092 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 235,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.