Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.56.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
