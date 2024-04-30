Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 27.7% in April

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
ACV opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
