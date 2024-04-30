Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $774,000 Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 411,150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.25% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 319,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 91,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMDY opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.