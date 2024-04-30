Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VXF opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

