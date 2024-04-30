American Well (AMWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. American Well has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. American Well had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The business had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Well Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. American Well has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,422.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,422.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 283,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,556.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,114,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,410. Company insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

