Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $695,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 629.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 212.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,726,000 after buying an additional 249,533 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,063,000 after buying an additional 234,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,493,000 after buying an additional 204,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after buying an additional 182,889 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $533.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.