Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 3,901 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

