Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 25,228 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $46.73 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

