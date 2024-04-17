Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Holdings Cut by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,877 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. 44,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.