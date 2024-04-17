Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $48.01. 2,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.