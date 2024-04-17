Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,024,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 10,824,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.5 days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

