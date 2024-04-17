Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0214

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $942.39 million and $69.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,828.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.00 or 0.00743286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00124691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00194535 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00104310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,658,238,598 coins and its circulating supply is 43,976,505,425 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.