Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HFBL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. 414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The company has a market cap of $37.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.49. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

