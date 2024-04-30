Materion (MTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Materion has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Materion Trading Down 3.0 %

Materion stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38. Materion has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Materion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

