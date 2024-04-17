Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $463,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.83. 505,305 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

