Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $536,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.
Insider Activity at KB Home
In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,021 shares of company stock valued at $24,954,977 over the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
KB Home Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of KBH traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 866,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,717. KB Home has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.
KB Home Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
