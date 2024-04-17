Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $687,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. 8,660,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,455. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

