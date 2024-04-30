Steele Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,452 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,385,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,926,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,702,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.52. 130,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,175. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

