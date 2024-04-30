Steele Capital Management Inc. Invests $318,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPG traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.72. 195,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,278. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

