Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.06. 44,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,073. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

