Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,326 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $136.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average of $146.61.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

