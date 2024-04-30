Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $494,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,452.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,050 shares of company stock worth $7,191,666 in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

